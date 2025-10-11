Brug: Mental Health lives in our homes, our communities, and in the quiet moments we all face.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Over the years, our resilience has been tested. The devastation of Hurricane Irma and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic left lasting impacts—not just on our economy and infrastructure, but on our hearts and minds.

But beyond these major events, many among us continue to face daily battles. The pressure of making ends meet, the struggle to put food on the table, the weight of trying to provide a better future for our children—all of these take a toll.

And for our single parents, many of whom carry these burdens alone, the emotional and mental strain can be overwhelming. We see you. We hear you. And we are working to build a system that supports you—not just in crisis, but every day.

As Minister of Public Health, I have placed mental health high on the Ministry’s agenda. Our goal is clear: to make mental health care more accessible, to reduce stigma, and to create a culture where seeking help is seen as a sign of strength—not weakness.

Take a moment for yourself. Check in with a friend. Be kind—to yourself and to others. Our strength as a country lies in how we care for one another.