Attempted robbery in Ebenezer

Ebenezer, Sint Maarten — On Tuesday evening, around 10:30 p.m., KPSM Central Dispatch received multiple reports of an attempted robbery in the Ebenezer area. Several police patrols and detectives and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.

At the scene, officers encounter a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities. Preliminary investigations indicate that he was attacked by two unknown assailants who attempted to rob him. During the struggle, the victim was shot. The suspects fled the scene shortly after.

The victim involved was transported to the SMMC for further medical care.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.