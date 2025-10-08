Ageing with Dignity Conference Strengthens Collective Commitment to Building a  Sustainable Future for Seniors on Sint Maarten 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Department of Social Development, within the Ministry of  Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA), successfully hosted the Ageing with  Dignity Conference on September 29 and 30, 2025, under the theme “Ageing with Dignity:  Building a Sustainable Future for Seniors on Sint Maarten.

The two-day event, held at the  Simpson Bay Resort Conference Room, moderated by Ms. Mahkicia Brooks & Rolando Tobias,  brought together a diverse cross-section of stakeholders dedicated to advancing the wellbeing of  the island’s elderly population. 

Participants included decision-makers, policy workers, non-governmental organizations (NGOs),  faith-based organizations (FBOs), community-based groups, senior activity groups, pensioners’  associations, the Social Insurance Bank (SZV), the Civil Servants Pension Fund (APS), and other  partners engaged in social development and senior care. 

The keynote address was delivered by Ms. Celine Carty, a Social Worker in the field of  Gerontology who presented three case studies of Caribbean women who, despite significant  challenges, managed to build resilience and resources that contributed to positive ageing  experiences. Ms. Carty highlighted the importance of integrating dignity, respect, and  sustainability into all policies and practices affecting the elderly, reminding participants that  “ageing is a spectrum of experiences, not a uniform decline.” 

Throughout the two-day conference, participants engaged in a series of presentations and  interactive sessions that addressed key areas such as ageing trends on Sint Maarten, financial  security, estate planning, education, and lifelong learning. Dr. Ayanna Alexander, representing  the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), presented the findings of a comprehensive  Baseline Study on Ageing. She also facilitated a validation and roadmap session aimed at  shaping future strategies for senior care and support. 

The Baseline Study revealed several promising practices already in place and identified 11 key  action areas, each accompanied by targeted recommendations. These findings will serve as a  foundation for the development of a national roadmap to promote ageing with dignity and  sustainability on Sint Maarten. 

Breakout sessions, panel discussions, and workshops explored critical themes including:

  • Healthcare and wellbeing,
  • Social inclusion,
  • Intergenerational connectivity,
  • Financial preparedness,
  • Lifelong learning,
  • The development of age-friendly infrastructure and accessibility.

These discussions fostered new partnerships and identified actionable strategies to strengthen the  island’s support systems for seniors. 

As main outcomes of the conference, the Department of Social Development announced: 

  • Plans to continue their collaboration with PAHO to develop an Ageing Vision and  Roadmap for Sint Maarten,
  • Initiate the process to re-establish the Council for the Elderly—a key step in ensuring the  voices and needs of seniors is represented in national policy. 

The Department expressed sincere gratitude to all participants, stakeholders, moderators, note  takers and working group members whose dedication and contributions made the conference a  success. The insights and recommendations gathered will guide future policies and community based initiatives aimed at fostering an inclusive, age-friendly Sint Maarten where all citizens can  age with dignity.

 

