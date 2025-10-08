SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 2

… A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN …

At 5AM the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 13.3 North, longitude 50.7 West or about 890 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving toward the west-northwest near 23 mph (37 km/h). This general motion is expected to continue with a decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is likely to move near or just north of St. Maarten late Thursday and Friday. Its closest point is expected to be approximately 120 miles northeast of St. Maarten on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Jerry is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches over the region. This rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls. Flood Advisory/warning will be issued if necessary.

WIND: Tropical storm force winds are likely to affect St. Maarten from late Thursday.

SEAS: Sea conditions will gradually deteriorate. Small craft advisories and watches will be issued as conditions warrant.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should make the necessary p reparations to protect life and property.

The public should remain alert, continue preparations, and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.

Next Update: 11:00am Wednesday 8th October 2025

FORECASTER: Albert

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring.

Tropical Storm a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph).

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.