…A FLOOD WATCH AND HIGH SEAS WARNING WILL BE IN EFFECT  FROM 6PM TODAY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… 

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT…

At 11AM the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 15.9 North, longitude 59.1 West or about 305 miles southeast of St. Maarten.

The system is moving towards the west-northwest near 18 mph (30 km/h), and a northwestward and northward motion at a slower forward speed is expected today through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near or to the northeast of St. Maarten overnight tonight into Friday. Its closest point is expected to be approximately

75 miles northeast of St. Maarten early on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast and Jerry could become a hurricane over the weekend. Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb (29.50 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: This system could produce rain accumulation of up to 2 to 4 inches over the region, starting from this evening through Sunday. Some showers may be heavy and can be accompanied by thunderstorms, producing flash flooding and rock falls. The heaviest rainfall is expected late Friday into Saturday. Hence, a Flood Watch is now in effect.

WIND: Tropical storm-force winds are likely to affect St. Maarten from after 8pm tonight through Saturday, with the heaviest winds expected on Friday night.

SEAS: Seas will gradually deteriorate throughout the day, peaking up to 12 feet. Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory (combined High Seas) will be in effect from 6pm today.

Residents in areas prone to flooding or near the coast should finalize the necessary p reparations to protect life and property.

The public should remain alert, finalize preparations, and monitor the updates from the Meteorological Department and Disaster Management.