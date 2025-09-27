“Without a declaration of war, bombing is not permitted”

Source: Curacao.nu

WILLEMSTAD – There is considerable uncertainty surrounding the US bombing of Venezuelan fishing boats. According to international law expert Flora Goudappel, the attacks fall outside any exception where violence is permissible, as there has been no declaration of war between the United States and Venezuela.

“Bombing a fishing boat is unjustifiable under any circumstances,” says Goudappel.

She points out that the Kingdom of the Netherlands does not want to be a party to a conflict where there is no official state of war. “Even friendly nations should never attack ships in our territorial waters. The Netherlands would never consent to such an attack.”

It’s striking that the Kingdom hasn’t yet officially responded, while Colombia has already publicly condemned the attacks. There was briefly talk of American ships refueling in Curaçao, but that didn’t happen.

Goudappel believes the Kingdom should have spoken out: “The proper thing would be to condemn this attack, because it violates international law. That’s a diplomatic signal you could at least have sent.”