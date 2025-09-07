WestJet plane from Toronto makes ‘hard landing’ in St. Maarten

</noscript><iframe class=" lazy td-youtube-player" width="600" height="560" src="" data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TWQ0HJim8Cw?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720&&&" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay">

No reported injuries after all passengers and crew evacuated, airline says

A WestJet plane operating from Toronto made a “hard landing” at an airport in the Caribbean country of St. Maarten, the airline said on Sunday.

The airline said all passengers and crew were evacuated from WestJet flight 2276 after the plane arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport.

The landing activated the plane’s slides and emergency responders deployed foam as a precaution.

WestJet said there were no reported injuries.

Source: CBC News