Visit to Nevis 1000 years ago

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

The history of the Arawak people is significant, as they were among the first indigenous groups to encounter Columbus. They established a robust agrarian society rooted in communal living in the Caribbean long before the arrival of Spanish explorers.

Nevis Peak, also known as Mount Nevis, is centrally located within the geography of the island. It dominates the Nevisian skyline and is known for its frequent distinctive cloud cover. This volcanic landmark highlights a history of the natural forces shaping it over millennia.

Arawak sacred sites, such as mountains, caves and rivers, reflect the interconnectedness between nature and spirituality, linking past tradition with current cultural identity and survival. It fosters respect for indigenous heritage and enriches Nevis’s identity and intrigue. While some sites are preserved, others remain undocumented.

In the absence of historical records or archeological findings that are of my particular interest, I must rely on intelligent guessing to draw conclusions. It involves using logical reasoning and existing knowledge to make informed suppositions about the past and develop plausible scenarios. And so, I boarded an H.G. Wells Time Machine, the original 1931 version. I fastened my seat belt, dialed Nevis as my target location and the date ‘AD 1000’ on the keyboard in front of me, threw a lever, closed my eyes and sat back while time rewinded until the targeted location and date were reached.

When I opened my eyes again, I found myself on the slope of Nevis Peak. Not far from me stood a muscular native who was just as surprised as I was about this sudden encounter. But we kept our cool as if it was all normal and supposed to be this way. Notwithstanding the thousand-year time distance that separated us, we were able to connect and communicate.

I asked him for his name. Yocahumani it was. I was curious if it had a meaning. Names were meaningful in Arawak culture, serving not only as identifiers but also reflecting aspects of individual qualities. Yocahumani means brave warrior and strong leader.

Yocahumani explained to me: “We believe the Earth is a living being that deserves respect and care. It means looking after the land and all creatures as family, providing for their needs rather than controlling them. Caring for the Earth is like caring for a loved one, not something to be subdued or possessed. We see the Earth as a mother and all life as family. We extend kinship to all living things, like animals and plant life that the land supports. Our land should not be claimed to be ‘owned’ by anyone to do with as they please. It must be respected and protected.”

Then he got up and lifted his arms to the sky above the Nevis Peak and spoke graciously in a fervent tone:

“Oh, Creator of all, whose voice I hear in the wind, whose breath gives life to all the world. Hear me; I need your strength and wisdom. My heart is filled with gratitude for the gifts of life, love, and the beauty of nature that surrounds me. Help me to walk in harmony with the earth, respecting and honoring the life that sustains me. May I always be mindful of the sacredness of the earth and all living things upon it. I seek your guidance to follow the blessed path with wisdom and humility. Let my heart be filled with faith and determination and may I face every challenge with courage and strength.”

I was surprised to feel a light tremor in the ground, as if it responded to his benediction and added a sense of mystique. Light seismic swarms of earth do occur within a short time frame and in a volcanic area.

Some indigenous communities performed ceremonies at volcanoes, which included acts of worship or requests for guidance. They interpret volcanoes as momentous natural features and show respect towards their surroundings, such as plants, birds, water, and oceans. Native perspectives often highlight the influence of volcano interactions on community welfare and ecological balance, whereas our scientific approaches typically focus on empirical data.

Nevis’ majestic dormant stratovolcano, though not erupted since prehistoric times, displays geothermal activity such as hot springs and fumaroles, which are vents on the Earth’s surface from which steam and volcanic gases are released. They frequently occur alongside the hot springs of today’s Nevis. Native traditions interpret volcanoes as symbols of creation, power, transformation, and destruction, considering them sacred sites that shape cultural beliefs.

Yocahumani refers to a hurricane as a Wind Demon, roaring and drawing his breath in strong gusts. Eventually the Wind Demon subsides and gives way to gentle breezes over the land and water, marking that it is no longer a demon.

He told me much more but…. the Time Machine was waiting for me to be returned to modern times. Only for a so short while of my time travel, Yocahumani and I were loaned to each other. I received perceptions and inspiration. Given limited written records, Arawak oral accounts offer insights into their beliefs and social values, emphasizing nature’s role and spiritual balance in their society. They contribute to Caribbean identity and heritage across generations.

Nature’s creative power can be far beyond human methods of circumnavigating realities by creating unnecessary complexities. Nowadays society experiences the impact of rapid technological advancement. Progress is inevitable and often beneficial. However, striving but not arriving often leads to challenges such as tensions and frustration when goals remain unfulfilled.

History combined reality provides us with facts so romantic that imagination itself could add nothing to them. Yet, whatever one man is capable of imagining, film producers can turn it into a movie about the travel in a Land of Marvels. The human mind delights in grand conceptions. Nevis is a treasure trove of natural beauty, geological diversity and historical sites, thus an ideal movie location.