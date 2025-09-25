Venezuela hit by 6.3-magnitude earthquake

Source: DW.com

The US Geological Survey reported the magnitude of the quake, which was located at a depth of 14 kilometers. No casualties have been reported.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook west and north Venezuela on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

What do we know so far?

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or serious damage.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) some 27 kilometers from Mene Grande, the USGS said.

A few hours later, the USGS reported on another 5.8-magnitude earthquake, 28 kilometers from Mene Grande.

Some 600 kilometers west of Caracas, Mene Grande is an oil town in a sparsely populated area of the state of Zulia.

Venezuela is the country with the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at approximately 303 billion barrels as of 2023-2024, significantly more than other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Canada.

Are strong earthquakes common in Venezuela?

The Colombian Geological Survey measured the tremor at 6.1 and categorized it as a “shallow depth” event in Mene Grande, but the quake was also felt in neighboring Colombia, as well as the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire.

Strong temblors are not common in Venezuela, but Wednesday’s quake shook buildings and caused alarm in cities including Caracas and Maracaibo.

About 80% of Venezuelans live in seismic zones, but the South American country has not had a major quake since 1997, when 73 people died in Cariaco in the eastern state of Sucre.

In 1976, nearly 300 were killed and 2,000 injured when a quake hit Caracas.

Así quedó uno de los apartamentos en Maracaibo, estado Zulia, luego del sismo ocurrido hace pocos minutos. 6:39 p.m.

Algunos datos suministrados por el Servicio Geológico Colombiano @sgcol magnitud 6.0 y sentido en Barranquilla y en Venezuela. # Via: Periodista: @Leandromdf pic.twitter.com/4dIE0YVVT3 — Luis Sucesos (@Luissucesoss) September 24, 2025