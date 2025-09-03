UPDATE from PJIAE on the issuance of airport access cards

Official Statement:

Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) has announced an important update regarding the issuance of airport access cards, following recent consultations with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA).

In response, PJIAE is working closely with the Ministry of VSA to establish a structured and transparent process for French St. Martin nationals already employed within the airport community. PJIAE remains committed to transparency, to supporting its employees, and to working in partnership with the Government of Sint Maarten, while ensuring the smooth and secure operation of the airport for the entire community.

At the same time, PJIAE will continue issuing security IDs, will continue employing French St. Martin nationals, and will remain open to hiring qualified nationals of both sides of the island. PJIAE also reaffirms its transparency in all matters concerning labor and security.

Furthermore, PJIAE is prepared, if necessary, to provide legal protection to defend the rights of French St. Martin–born employees under the Treaty of Concordia. PJIAE also notes that both the Prime Minister and the Minister of TEATT have expressed surprise at the recent stance taken by the Minister of VSA on this matter.

Discussions will continue to ensure clarity, fairness, and consistency in the application of labor and immigration rules, while safeguarding the operational stability of the airport and the rights of its employees.

PJIAE remains committed to transparency, compliance, and strong partnership with the Government of Sint Maarten, its employees, and the wider airport community.