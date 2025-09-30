To safeguard stability and inclusive growth across the monetary union Inflationary pressures must be addressed through targeted policies   

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – Curaçao and Sint Maarten have entered 2025 with renewed  growth momentum, yet persistent inflationary pressures pose challenges to ensuring that the  benefits of growth are widely shared. “Given their limited ability to curb imported inflation,  safeguarding stability will require targeted measures to protect the most vulnerable”,  recommended President of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS), Richard  Doornbosch, in the CBCS’ September 2025 Economic Bulletin.  

Addressing inflationary pressures through targeted policies  

According to Doornbosch, the experience of recent years underscores that inflation in Curaçao  and Sint Maarten is largely externally driven, shaped primarily by global cycles in food and energy  prices. This leaves both economies vulnerable to higher import costs, reduced purchasing power,  and pressures on official reserves, given their strong dependence on imports. “In an environment  marked by persistent trade tensions, heightened geopolitical risks, and rising regional frictions,  inflation risks are more relevant than ever”, he added. 

Inflation has uneven effects across the population, with lower-income households bearing the  heaviest burden. Because food, housing, and energy account for a larger share of their  consumption basket, even modest price increases erode their purchasing power significantly. This is particularly concerning because inflation places a disproportionate burden on low-income  households, which often lack alternatives when the prices of essential goods rise. This regressive  impact reduces living standards and exacerbates inequality, particularly in periods of sharp price  increases. “However, addressing inflation in a highly import-dependent economy presents a  significant challenge as it typically requires a long-term horizon,” Doornbosch cautioned. A  structural solution lies in reducing reliance on imports and diversifying the economic base toward  sectors less exposed to global price shocks. “Scaling up renewable energy, particularly solar and  wind, supported by investment in storage and grid capacity, will not only help limit vulnerability to  external shocks but also strengthen the monetary union’s external balance and advance climate  and sustainability goals. Likewise, efforts to stimulate local agriculture could help cushion the  impact of food price increases, although structural constraints such as limited economies of scale  and unfavorable weather conditions in Curaçao limit its potential,” he explained. 

In the short-term, the governments have used tools such as Curaçao’s Makutu Básiko and Sint  Maarten’s Basket of Goods to shield households from rising prices. While carefully designed price  controls can provide short-term relief for low-income groups, they also carry risks like shortages, 

reduced quality of goods and services, the emergence of black markets and lower investment  levels if not properly targeted and monitored. “A more effective and sustainable approach is to  focus on targeted income support, which directly strengthens households’ purchasing power  without distorting markets. Well-tailored programs, like Curaçao’s food assistance initiative during  the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrate how support can be delivered efficiently to those most in  need, while reducing inequality, preserving incentives for efficient consumption, and limiting fiscal  costs,” recommended Doornbosch. 

Beyond targeted assistance, strengthening household resilience is key. Active labor market policies  can help unemployed individuals transition into stable jobs, reducing dependence on benefits. To  complement this, minimum wage levels should also keep track with overall productivity increases  to ensure that the purchasing power of low -income households is protected while preserving  competitiveness. At the same time, improving financial literacy and awareness of inflation can  empower consumers to better manage their budgets and adapt to rising costs. “Ultimately,  sustained stability and inclusive growth will depend on the timely implementation of these  policies”, he concluded. 

The complete text of the September 2025 Economic Bulletin is available on the CBCS website at  https://www.centralbank.cw/publications/economic-bulletins/2025

