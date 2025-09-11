Three convicted in Gentlemen’s Club Shooting

~ Eight-year sentences for two ~

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (OM) – The Court of First Instance in Sint Maarten has delivered its verdict in the case surrounding the fatal shooting that took place on April 13, 2025, at the Gentlemen’s Club in Defiance. The shooting left one man dead.

Two of the three defendants, A.M.E.C. and A.A.C., were both convicted of attempted manslaughter, as well as illegal firearm possession. The court rejected their claims of self-defense. Each was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment.

M.S. was acquitted of attempted manslaughter. He had stated that he only fired into the air, and the case file did not contradict this statement. The video footage did not show that he fired in the direction of the victim. He was, however, convicted of illegal firearm possession and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment.

The court ruled that it could not be established who fired the fatal shot, nor that there was collaboration between the suspects in causing the victim’s death.

All three convicted defendants were declared jointly and severally liable for damages awarded to the victim’s family, including US $7,655 in material damages and XCG 25,000 in immaterial damages.

The Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM points out the urgent societal concern highlighted by this case: the normalization of illegal firearm possession and the tragic consequences of gun violence in Sint Maarten.

OM SXM stated: “This case underlines the need for continued efforts from all sides of society to break the cycle of illegal firearms and violence.”

The Prosecutor’s Office is analyzing the court’s decision to determine if there are grounds to file an appeal.