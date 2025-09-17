The Public Prosecutor has decided to extend Anthony Wilson and Rodolfo van Henningen detention with 8 more days

Investigation into fatal shooting incident on Saba continues

THE BOTTOM (BES-OM) – The investigation into the fatal shooting incident on Saba remains ongoing. The two suspects arrested last Saturday will remain in custody for a longer period.

Following their arrest, both individuals were placed in detention. As the investigation is still in full progress, the Public Prosecutor has decided to extend their detention to 8 days. The examining magistrate reviewed the request and found it lawful.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office are working diligently to gather all facts related to the case. Authorities are appealing to anyone who may have photos, videos, or other information about the events of Friday, September 12, to come forward. Information can be shared by:

Calling +599-416-3737 (Saba Police Station)

Visiting the police station in The Bottom

Emailing [email protected]

Authorities strongly urge the public to rely solely on information provided through official channels, such as the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Public Entity Saba. Messages circulating on social media or through word of mouth are often incomplete or incorrect and may cause unnecessary fear or division.