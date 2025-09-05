The Office of the Prime Minister released a press statement on the recent US visa announcement.

Bahamas – In June of this year, the United States issued a policy fully restricting and limiting the entry of Haitian nationals to the United States. In light of that policy, today’s announcement that immigrant visa applications by Haitians to the United States can only be processed at the US Embassy in Nassau will result in no additional entries to The Bahamas for the purpose of US visa applications.

Because US policy fully restricts entry to their country by Haitian nationals, we will not grant entry to The Bahamas for the purpose of applying for a US visa.”

Also adding, “The Government of The Bahamas remains committed to ensuring the integrity of our borders and will continue to enforce all immigration policies in accordance with international and national regulations.”