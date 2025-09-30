THE CBCS NOMINATED CANDIDATE

Dear Editor,

On Monday morning, September 29, 2025 I followed the interview that Lady Grace conducted with the nominated candidate for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of The Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), Mr. Jairo Bloem. On the many questions asked by Lady Grace Mr. Bloem answered with an explanation on the nomination process. He also explained how it all started. The clarification was clear and simple. He concluded and stated that the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, did not break any law as some of the MP’s insinuate.

It is very difficult to understand what the hupla of last week in Parliament was all about. What is it that the honorable MP’s cannot understand? The Honorable MP’s Roseburg and Peterson, both of them with a law degree, acted as if the biggest blunder was committed by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs. They acted without doing proper research. Both MP’s are members of the coalition government and so easily they threw their Minister under the bus. Their loyalty towards their own coalition partners is questionable. It says a lot about them.

MP Irion was the most vocal during the Parliament meeting and supported by MP Doran and MP York asking and repeating the same questions in trying to corner the Minister. From the explanation provided by Mr. Bloem it clearly shows that the MP’s choose any topic to play politics and spouting malicious accusations.

They have caused this issue to reflect negatively on the CBCS in the media. However, the MPs seem to have no regard for this; their actions appear aimed solely at embarrassing the Minister and bringing shame to our country.

MP Irion had the opportunity and even by court order to nominate a chairperson for the Supervisory Board of CBCS which he did not comply with. What was the reason not to use the unique opportunity Sint Maarten has to nominate somebody for the function of chairperson for the Supervisory Board? Instead he left his two partners, Mr. Jason Rogers and Mr. Ahmed Bell, the latter over exceeding his period up to 8 years. Did MP Irion not realize that he was breaking a law at that time?

It was MP Irion that together with the Honorable Minister of Finance of Curacao, Mr. Javier Silvania, agreed to appoint somebody at the shortest time possible and MP Irion goes in Parliament and question this same decision and now wants to chastise the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs, who chooses to correct the situation.

Kudos to the Honorable Minister of Finance, Marinka Gumbs for the choice of the nominated candidate. The nominated candidate, Mr. Jairo Bloem, has the knowledge, experience and clearly expressed his willingness to accept the nomination and the passion to carry out the function.

A local citizen.