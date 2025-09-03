Tanja Fraai bids WeConnect farewell 

Amsterdam — Program Manager Tanja Fraai said goodbye to the WeConnect Foundation on August 28 after more than 12 years. Her team surprised her with a talk show looking back on the history of WeConnect. Tanja herself also took a seat at the table to join the conversation and share memories.

Several guests who had worked with Tanja joined the table. Among them were founding chair Paul Comenencia, former secretary Ron van der Veer, current chair Gilbert Isabella, and outgoing Director-General for Kingdom Relations Roald Lapperre. Several staff members of the foundation also addressed her. Young professional Gilberto Morishaw gave a musical tribute with piano and vocals. Their stories highlighted that Tanja is a true connector, with a genuine interest in people.

WeConnect Award

During the farewell, the board also presented the WeConnect Award to Tanja Fraai. This award was presented for the first time and was created to honor people who make an extraordinary contribution to the Caribbean community. In two years, Tanja will nominate a new candidate for the award to the WeConnect board. The award consists of a small stone sculpture.

Since the founding of WeConnect in 2013, Tanja has dedicated herself wholeheartedly to the foundation. Together with Mike Ho-Sam-Sooi, she began organizing activities for Caribbean pupils and students on the islands and in the Netherlands. Over the years, under their leadership, WeConnect grew into a widely respected organization with a vast Caribbean network and activities for pupils on the islands, Caribbean students, and (young) professionals in the Netherlands.

Successor

As of September 1, Pam Evertsz has started as the new Program Manager. Tanja: “Pam and WeConnect have been connected for years through our shared passion for bringing Caribbean talent back to the islands. She knows her way both on the islands and within the ministries in The Hague, which form the (financial) foundation of our organization. Like me, Pam easily switches between Dutch and Caribbean culture and social norms, and she knows Bonaire in particular inside out. I am fully confident that under her leadership, WeConnect will take the next step.”