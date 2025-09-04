Students and recent graduates invited to “College or University 101: The United States & Canadian Systems” workshop on Sept. 9th, 2025

PHILIPSBURG – Secondary school students in their pre-exam and exam classes, as well as recent graduates who are interested in continuing their studies in the United States or Canada, are invited to attend the “College or University 101: The United States & Canadian Systems” workshop on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

This free workshop organized by the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be held in rooms 202-203 at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Participants will get information about the US and Canadian tertiary educational systems and topics to be covered range from application to graduation.

Persons interested are encouraged to contact SSSD at 543-1235 or email [email protected] for more information or to register for this workshop on September 9, 2025.