Statia Government Announces Resumption of Secondary School Construction

SINT EUSTATIUS — The Statia Government confirms that construction on the Secondary School project will restart this month, following a formal agreement between the Government, the Ministry of Education (OCW), and Statia Construction N.V. This agreement clears the way to complete the project and deliver a modern school building by August 2026.

Statia Construction (the contractor), has already completed 63% of the works. Progress stalled due to contractual and logistical challenges, which required extensive negotiations between the Statia Government, the Ministry of Education, and the contractor. After months of discussions, all parties signed a renewed agreement that sets out the responsibilities, deadlines, and quality requirements for the remainder of the project.

Commissioner of Infrastructure, Rechelline Leerdam, stated:

“The Secondary School project faced a long impasse that delayed its completion and left our community uncertain about its future. I am pleased that this chapter has now come to a conclusion and that we can move forward with renewed confidence. The agreement ensures that the school will be completed as contracted.”

Commissioner of Education, Reuben Merkman, added:

“Education is the gateway to opportunity, and our students deserve the very best. With this agreement, we can finally look forward to welcoming them into the new Secondary Public School which marks a new chapter for education on our island. The new facility will provide the modern, safe, and inspiring environment our students need to learn, grow, and prepare for their future and most importantly, it provides our students with the promise of a modern and secure place to learn.”

The new facility will feature 15 theory classrooms, a science laboratory, and specialised workshops for carpentry, automotive, electrical, and metal trades. It will also include an instructional commercial kitchen and a theatre arts facility. The school can accommodate in excess of 300 students, with the capacity to expand if required. Construction resumed under the direct supervision of the Government’s project management team to ensure timely delivery and quality assurance.

The Statia Government thanks all stakeholders for their cooperation and commitment. With this renewed partnership, the island is on track to provide its children with the educational infrastructure they deserve.