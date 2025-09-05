Statia Government acquires key properties after settlement

SINT EUSTATIUS – The Statia Government has confirmed that the strategic properties acquired through a final settlement agreement with Eco Statia N.V. and Statia Housing & Services N.V. will be the subject of a future public tender.

The properties include the former Orange Bay Hotel, Harbor Club Restaurant, First Salute Lounge at Oranjebaaiweg, and the Statia Harborview Apartments on Kerkweg. The settlement brought closure to a long-standing legal dispute concerning these locations.

Statia Government plans to tender the properties to ensure their sustainable and economically viable use. Potential directions could include housing, tourism, entrepreneurial opportunities or other innovative solutions, all aligned with the island’s long-term development goals.

All proposals, once the tender is published, will be evaluated against the Sustainable Investment Framework, which places equal emphasis on financial sustainability, social well being, environmental responsibility and good governance.

Island Governor Alida Francis said the future tender represents a next step in securing value for the community: “With ownership of these properties clarified, we are preparing a transparent process that will open the door to new opportunities while safeguarding the public interest.”

Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam noted: “We now have the chance to transform a long-standing challenge into opportunities for housing, entrepreneurship and sustainable growth. This future tender process will ensure that community values and development priorities are at the heart of the decision.”

The Statia Harborview Apartments on Kerkweg will be repurposed to provide housing for temporary incoming personnel supporting essential public services such as health care, education and infrastructure.

In addition, the properties in the Lower Town area will be offered through a transparent tender process. Proposals will be expected to take into account the needs of residents, the heritage value of Lower Town, and the economic opportunities that a renewed waterfront can provide. Interested parties will be able to present proposals for either the management or purchase of these sites. Statia Government will share full details of the tender, including requirements and timelines, through its official channels in due course.