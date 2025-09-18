St.Martin United Ministerial Foundation is pleased to announce the new Executive  Board

GREAT BAY – The St. Martin United Ministerial Foundation (SMUMF), which has diligently served our community for the past two decades, is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Executive Board. Composing a dynamic and diverse group of experienced leaders, this Board will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise essential for guiding the foundation into its next era of innovation and development.

The new national board that oversees evangelical churches on St. Maarten was installed at an official ceremony on Thursday August 28, 2025. Present to witness the appointment were spiritual, civil and political leaders.

President: Pastor Isaac Harold Richardson, whose visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to community service will be pivotal in directing the foundation’s mission.

Vice President: Pastor Torana Granston, recognized for her compassionate approach and dedication to fostering spiritual growth within the community.

Secretary: Pastor Rita Edwards, whose organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail will ensure the foundation’s operations are efficient and effective.

Treasurer: Pastor Nigel Brooks, an insightful administrator tasked with overseeing the foundation’s financial affairs with integrity and transparency.

Public Relations : Rev. Dr. Nolan Nanton, a seasoned communicator whose contribution will be crucial in enhancing the foundation’s outreach and community engagement.

Board Member: Prophet Delphine Agnes Brooks, acclaimed for her expertise in humanitarian services.

This newly appointed Executive Board is committed to building upon the strong foundation established by previous members while ensuring a smooth transition. The board will prioritize unity, strategic leadership, and the amplification of the Church’s vital role within our welcoming island community.

SMUMF has established an exemplary track record in engaging with significant community events, including the orchestration of St. Maarten’s annual National Day of Prayer, which occurs every second Sunday in January, and the organization of the National Thanksgiving Services held each November. Additionally, the foundation plays a critical role in arranging district prayer meetings, hosting monthly breakfasts for pastors, and representing the evangelical community at various levels of local government.

As we embark on this new chapter, we wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the former board members. Their unwavering commitment to the foundation’s vision has been profoundly inspiring. We particularly acknowledge the invaluable service provided by

Apostle Dr. Fred Orlando Wilson (former President), Apostle Leyland Sam (former Vice President), Apostle Norma Arrindell-Reyes and Pastor Lewis Constant (former Treasurers), and Apostle Dr. Napolina Richardson (former Board Member).

Their dedication has laid a strong foundation for our future endeavors and we are profoundly grateful for the legacy they have established.

To the members of SMUMF, we respectfully request your prayers and continued support as we endeavor to establish the kingdom of God and glorify the name above all names, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Together, we can sustain a positive impact within our community and beyond.