SOAB Annual Report 2024: Collaboration as the Foundation for Public Accountability





Willemstad/Philipsburg – In its 30th anniversary year, SOAB presents the 2024 annual report with the theme ‘Collaboration’. In an era of increasing societal complexity, collaboration is not just desirable but essential. SOAB emphasizes its role as a reliable partner in the public sector, with a clear mission: to contribute to transparency, good governance, and responsible use of public funds.



In 2024, SOAB delivered over 108,500 productive hours to clients, the majority to the governments of Curaçao (79,500 hours) and Sint-Maarten (8,000 hours). An additional 21,000 hours were dedicated to assignments outside the annual Audit Plans. In total, approximately 260 assignments were carried out, ranging from assurance and advisory to IT support and HR services.



SOAB aims not only to support its clients but also to empower them. Empowerment and self-reliance are central to its services, made possible by a diverse team of highly qualified professionals working in a hybrid environment that prioritizes trust, output-driven work, and personal development.



The organization continues to grow, with increasing demand from the Dutch Caribbean Plus. Recruiting new talent and strengthening the flexible workforce are key to sustaining this growth.



Beyond its core tasks, SOAB actively invests in social responsibility through the CSR project ‘We know – We serve – We care’. In 2024, various initiatives were realized, including donations to local institutions, workshops for civil servants, and school presentations on topics such as cybersecurity, AI, and constitutional structure.



SOAB proudly reflects on three decades of expertise, independence, and engagement. Collaboration remains the key to lasting societal value.

Related