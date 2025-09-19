SMMC celebrates World Patient Safety Day

CAY HILL — On Wednesday, September 17th, St. Maarten Medical Center joined the global observance of World Patient Safety Day with a series of lectures and interactive workshops held on its main patio for staff. World Patient Safety Day, an initiative of the World Health Organization, is geared towards raising global awareness about patient safety and promoting actions that minimize harm in healthcare.

This year’s theme, “Safe Care for every Newborn and Child”, focuses on safety during neonatal and pediatric care – particularly vital for patients who cannot always advocate for themselves.

The program was organized by the Quality and Safety Department and reflects SMMC’s ongoing journey to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation at the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH). JCI Accreditation is a globally recognized standard that demonstrates a healthcare organization’s commitment to excellence in patient safety and quality of care.

Dionne Williams-David, Sharina David and Denise Louis of the Quality and Safety Department introduced 2025’s topic and presented JCI’s International Patient Safety Goals (IPSGs) and Nurses Shana Holaman and Cora Landicho gave a lecture on Pediatric and Newborn Safety Care. Drs. Andwele Illes of Cay Hill Pharmacy spoke on Confidentiality in Pharmacy Services followed by Nurse June Pascal and the hospital’s Faults or Near Accidents (FONA) committee who provided information on the Culture of Safety and Incident Reporting. SMMC’s Hygiene and Infection Control Department also played a supporting role in bringing the program to life.

The day concluded with small workshops and information sessions and was well attended by employees and hospital management.

In his opening remarks, SMMC’s CEO Dr. Felix Holiday stated, “World Patient Safety Day reaffirms this hospital’s commitment to providing safe, patient-centered, high-quality healthcare to all of our patients and I commend the Quality and Safety and HIC Departments, the Pediatrics Department, Cay Hill Pharmacy, and our Faults or Near Accident committee for organizing this special day. Job well done.”

Over the past several years, SMMC has been intensively preparing for JCI accreditation by ensuring alignment and adherence to established standards that encompass crucial areas of patient care such as patient rights, medication management, infection control and leadership and governance. This work includes but is not limited to, staff training, implementation of standardized clinical guidelines and evidence-based policies and procedures, a formalized grievance mechanism and the establishment of key hospital committees such as Medical Ethics, Infection Control, Medication, Complaints and FONA to name a few.

Through these initiatives, SMMC continues to strengthen its culture of safety and enhance the quality of care delivered to the community.