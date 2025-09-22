SMMC Celebrates Graduation of Four Critical Care Registered Nurses

CAY HILL — St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) proudly announces the graduation of four of its nurses from the critical care registered nurse (CCRN) program, a milestone that significantly strengthens the hospital’s capacity to deliver round-the-clock intensive care.

Registered nurses (RN) Aleisha Alexis, Mykandra Simmons, Anthony Jagmohan and Sharisa Hodge (class of 2022-2025) completed the rigorous training and are now certified CCRNs. Nurse Aleisha Alexis, an Emergency Room RN, graduated as valedictorian, earning the highest overall scores in the program. The celebration also recognized Nurses Windellee Patterson, Bianca Cannegieter, Joanne de Vries, Candice Dobbs and Desia Hodge, who received their interim report cards and are on track to complete the program in June of 2026.

A CCRN certification equips nurses to provide specialized care for critically ill patients, enabling SMMC to maintain 24/7 ICU care. This advancement ensures that patients on ventilators or in life-threatening situations can receive timely, high-quality care on the island, reducing the need for costly and disruptive medical evacuations abroad.

Unlike traditional CCRN training, which requires nurses to relocate to the Netherlands or the U.S. for 6–18 months, SMMC’s Education Department tailored the program into a three-year, locally based course. This structure allows nurses to balance their professional and family lives while gaining hands-on critical care experience at home, enabling students to stay on St. Maarten while completing the necessary clinical hours and providing exposure to diverse, real-life critical care scenarios.

The course focuses on advanced topics in ICU and ER nursing such as appropriate use of technology, critical thinking, medical ethics, and the rapid recognition and response to patient deterioration. It also emphasizes the stabilization of critical patients before a code team or physicians arrive on the scene, as every second counts during a critical event.

During the ceremony, Head of Inpatient Care and Education and CCRN course organizer and instructor, Nurse Antonio Pantophlet underscored that, “The CCRN certification is more than a credential. It is a declaration – a declaration that you, as a nurse, are committed to excellence in caring for the most vulnerable patients, which are those in critical and acute care settings”.

Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, ICU and ER Medical Coordinator, reminded the graduates that their work is not yet done and urged them to pass on their knowledge. She also led the room in a spirited prayer for guidance, wisdom and the courage to always do the right thing. Nurse Sherryl Carty, one of the first CCRN graduates in 1999, echoed Dr. Bird-Lake’s statements and reminded the graduates to share their knowledge with their colleagues and each other. ICU and ER Supervisors Meandra Hazel and Florderosie Zurita shared their congratulations on behalf of their teams.

SMMC’s Legal Counsel, Ms. Janneke Lok highlighted the vital role of ethics and impressed upon them that ethics in the medical profession is not just about patient confidentiality and patients’ rights but also about supporting staff, ensuring their safety, and safeguarding their rights and wellbeing as well.

Nurse Simone Arthur, a veteran CCRN, was also acknowledged for supporting the program as she picked up many ICU shifts, allowing her colleagues to attend classes.

SMMC’s CEO, Dr. Felix Holiday, praised the graduates and said “The class of 2022-2025 is the fifth batch of RNs to receive their CCRN certification at our hospital and it is an honor and a privilege. It is also a testament to our nurses’ commitment to excellence and providing exceptional patient care. They have done our hospital, their families, and themselves proud”.