Sint Maarten Lions Club Donates to 2025 Sint Maarten Reading Festival

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Lions Club has donated $500.00 in support of the upcoming 2nd edition of the Sint Maarten Reading Festival, which will be held this weekend, Friday, September 26th, and Saturday, September 27th, 2025, under the theme “The Joy of Reading.”

The donation will go towards covering expenses for the two-day festival, which aims to promote literacy, foster a love for books, and provide engaging reading activities for children and the wider community.

On Friday, September 26th, all Group 5 (Grade 3) students from public, government-subsidized, and private schools across the island are invited to attend the festival at the University of St. Martin. Students will participate in a range of fun-filled, interactive reading activities designed to spark their imagination and cultivate a lifelong love of reading.

On Saturday, September 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the festival will host an open house for children, parents, and the general public. Attendees can look forward to an exciting day of games and activities for children, workshops for teachers and adults, as well as special performances at the puppet house and drama theater.

During the presentation, Ms. Bethzy Gianella Chain, Director of Biblionef Netherlands, received the symbolic cheque on behalf of the Reading Festival organizers.

Lions Club President Alvin Prescod expressed his pride in supporting the event, stating:

“The Sint Maarten Lions Club is happy to once again contribute to such a worthy cause. Encouraging literacy and the joy of reading among our youth is an investment in the future of Sint Maarten. We believe that festivals like these play a key role in shaping a brighter tomorrow for our children and community.”