Sint Maarten Library Invites the Little Ones to a World of Wonder with “From Peekaboo to Possibilities” Family Event

PHILIPSBURG — Get ready for a celebration of stories, creativity, and early learning! The Sint Maarten Library is thrilled to invite parents, caregivers, and the community’s youngest learners to the grand finale of its Read to Me – Book Start Campaign 2025. This exciting family event will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Government Administrative Building – Soualiga Rooms 1 & 2.

As part of Literacy Month, this year’s campaign, themed “From Peekaboo to Possibilities,” highlights the magical journey of development from infancy through kindergarten. The initiative is dedicated to fostering a lifelong love of reading and equipping families with the tools to support their children’s growth.

Family Literacy Day Highlights Include:

Miniature Costume Parade: Children will delight in showcasing imaginative, book-inspired costumes crafted from simple, reusable materials—a true celebration of creativity and storytelling.

Supportive Words from Leadership: Hear from the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Honorable Melissa Gumbs.

Expert Workshop: Join renowned early literacy expert Patti Illidge Maier for an invaluable session on the importance of reading for children ages 0–4.

Special Read-Aloud: Enjoy storytelling by esteemed guest reader Maria Buncamper-Molanus.

Engaging Atmosphere: The entire event will be expertly guided by charismatic Master of Ceremonies, Sherritza Peterson.

Interactive Fun: Families can also enjoy face painting, a lively puppet show, mindfulness trainings, and more.

Community Connection: With nine educational booth holders offering interactive activities, creative showcases, and resources, there will be something special for everyone.

“We believe that the journey of a thousand books begins with a single peekaboo,” said Reading Consultant M. Spencer and Librarian Mariland Powell of the Sint Maarten Library. “This campaign is all about showing parents how simple, joyful interactions can build a foundation for lifelong learning. We cannot wait to see the creativity of our little ones in the costume parade and welcome new families into our library community.”

Special Membership Drive

To make joining the library family easier than ever, a Special Registration Drive will be available exclusively at the event:

Children (ages 0–18): FREE library membership

Youngest Readers (ages 0–6): FREE age-appropriate gift, book kit, and book bag (while supplies last)

Parents & Caregivers: Special discounted membership of only XCG 25.00

Bring a recent passport-sized photo to sign up your child and yourself on the spot.

Mark Your Calendar

Saturday, September 6, 2025 – Join us for an interactive story time at the Sint Maarten Library, Philipsburg, Adolphus Building, Walter Nisbeth Road #3, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, read by librarian M. Powell. This is a perfect opportunity for families to experience the magic of early reading firsthand.

The campaign, running from today, September 5th to September 13th, also includes a series of special read-aloud sessions at local daycares with esteemed guest readers Melanie Choisy, Dennis van Putten, Marvio Cooks, Andrea Bartlett, Josiah Lamothe, and Ruby Gumbs–Louise.

The Sint Maarten Library invites all families to enjoy a day of fun, learning, and community. Together, we can nurture our next generation of leaders and dreamers—one story at a time.

The Sint Maarten Library is dedicated to fostering literacy, providing access to information, and promoting lifelong learning for all residents of Sint Maarten. It serves as a vital community hub for education, culture, and personal enrichment.