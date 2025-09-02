Sint Maarten Library Celebrates Shirley Richardson’s 45 Years of Dedicated Service

The Sint Maarten Library proudly recognizes and celebrates Ms. Shirley Richardson for her 45 years of dedicated service to the institution and its community, a remarkable milestone she reached on September 1, 2025.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Richardson has demonstrated unwavering commitment, professionalism, and passion for fostering a love of learning and reading.

Her invaluable contributions have left a lasting impact on the community of Sint Maarten and generations of patrons who have benefited from her dedication.

The Library Board, General Manager, and staff extend their heartfelt congratulations and deepest appreciation to Ms. Richardson for her outstanding service and steadfast loyalty over the past four and a half decades.

“Ms. Richardson embodies the values and spirit of the Sint Maarten Library,” said General Manager Marc Marshall. “Her dedication has enriched our community and strengthened our mission to serve as a hub of knowledge, growth, and inspiration.”

The Sint Maarten Library thanks Ms. Richardson for her extraordinary service of community enrichment.