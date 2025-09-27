SHTA Argues for Sustainable Tourism Development on World Tourism Day

In 2018, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) published a vision with island improvement points for when it would celebrate its 55th birthday in 2025. The vision focused on quality of life for all St. Maarten residents as its highest goal, supported by the three pillars of a sustainable economy, a beautiful and healthy island and good governance.

St. Maarten’s success as a tourism destination did not drop from the sky. Its attractive shores, hills and friendly people were key features why St. Maarten established a loyal following of visitors since the 1960s. As today’s World Tourism Day theme is “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, a befitting sentence of back when comes to mind: “Managing our shared resources fairly, efficiently and wisely is a key second call to action for a better future. Sint Maarten’s’ nature is its sole crown jewel. Protecting beaches and inland waterways, waste management, strong affordable housing, with plenty of Blue and Green spaces is important for maintaining a nurturing and fostering environment for our people well into the future”.

It would be an understatement that on all three terrains the island has many steps to take still. For that matter, the vision remains alive as ever and remains a guide for inspiration. Since its 2018 vision, SHTA has tried to practice what the vision preached in advocacy efforts against the dump fires of 2019, four editions of sustainability driven event SMILE, active support for EPIC’s Green Key and Blue Flag programs, and the “Green Room” at tradeshow SMART to highlight NGO’s trying to improve quality of life on St. Maarten.

The association’s sustainability focusses this fall will be on the “From Reef to Runway” campaign of the Nature Foundation. This great initiative addresses the alarming volume of seashells and marine life products that are attempted to be taken off-island, with approximately 6,000 kilograms per year being intercepted at Princess Juliana International Airport alone. It needs no explanation that the volume “exported” is probably well higher. The campaign is a vital step in raising awareness amongst visitors and residents alike about island biodiversity, the ecological impact of removing shells and marine life from their natural habitat. Shells play a crucial role in coastal and marine ecosystems, serving as homes for sea creatures, contributing to beach formation, and protecting shorelines from erosion.

Support for the campaign has been prepared in conjunction with Aquamania Adventures, Princess Juliana International Airport, the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), the St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA). SHTA calls on all its members, partners, residents and visitors alike that also want to support this cause to reach out to [email protected].

Environmental integrity is not only a moral obligation, it is an economic imperative, especially for an island that earns a significant portion of its income through its natural beauty. Together, let us protect what makes St. Maarten unique, not only for today’s visitors but for generations to come.