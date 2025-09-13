Sheldon Johnson was shot multiple time at his home in Zion’s Hill, Saba

ZION, Saba — On September 12, at around 9:00 p.m., the central control room received a report of a shooting incident at Upper Mountain Road, Zion’s Hill, Saba. One person was injured.

Upon arrival, the police found a victim with a suspected gunshot wound. The ambulance on scene transported the victim to the hospital for medical treatment. Shortly after, the police were notified that the victim was pronounced dead.

Later this evening, at around 10:13 p.m., two suspects were arrested in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing.

The police ask anyone who may have seen, heard, or knows anything about this incident to contact the police at 911 or through the anonymous tip line at 9310.

𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑛𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑚𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑟𝑒𝑠ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝐾𝑜𝑟𝑝𝑠 𝑃𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑒 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑖𝑠𝑐ℎ 𝑁𝑒𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑑.