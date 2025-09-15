Serious Traffic Accident on Causeway bridge

POLICE BULLETIN (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious traffic accident that occurred around *5:00 PM* on the *Causeway Bridge*.

Preliminary reports indicate that the rider of a motorcycle lost control of the vehicle, struck the center concrete divider, and was subsequently thrown into the oncoming lane of traffic from the airport direction, colliding with an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency personnel, including paramedics and police officers, are presently on the scene. The motorcycle rider is in *critical condition* and has been transported for urgent medical treatment.

The Traffic Department is currently investigating this incident.

The Police Force urges all motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.