SER submits advice on the Sustainable Affordable Accessible Health Care Act

PHILIPSBURG—On behalf of the Chairman of the Social Economic Council (SER), the Acting Secretary-General/Senior Policy Advisor, drs. ing. Sharon Arnell, submitted the Council’s advice on the draft national ordinance titled the Sustainable Affordable Accessible Health Care Act (SAAHA), formerly known as the General Health Insurance (GHI), to the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. R. Brug.

The advice was prepared following an initial request received on March 7, 2023, from the former Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. O. Ottley. However, the SER was unable to meet the requested deadline, as the Board’s term concluded on April 30, 2023. A revised draft of the national ordinance, under its updated title SAAHA, was later submitted to the SER on March 4, 2024. Despite receipt of the updated version, the advice could not be processed due to the non-appointment of the Board. The Secretary-General of the SER, Mr. Gerard Richardson, subsequently placed the matter on hold pending the reinstatement of the Board. Following a 16-month delay, the Board of the SER was reappointed by the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina on Monday, August 5, 2024. With the appointment of the Board the advice was finalized and submitted to the Minister Brug on Friday, September 5, 2025.

After months of deliberations the stakeholders arrived at a consensus on Thursday, September 4th, 2025. The proposed legislation, was designed to ensure that all residents of Sint Maarten have access to the same improved healthcare packages. With the introduction of the SAAHA, all citizens will gain access to an improved and equitable healthcare package. The introduction of the legislation seeks to address funding deficits in the healthcare system, which disproportionately affect the citizens of Sint Maarten. SAAHA aims to enhance solidarity by introducing a solidarity premium. This includes contributions toward long-term care and compensation for the fact that private insurers that do not invest in healthcare infrastructure. The draft law contains provisions to ensure that the government meets its financial obligations to the healthcare fund. While Government has presented its plans to the stakeholders there are serious concerns of the SER Board as it pertains to the cost containment measures with the introduction of SAAHA, arrears that are owed to SZV, and fiscal consequences for the taxpayers. The SER reaffirms its commitment to contributing to the policy development of Sint Maarten through the provision of timely, comprehensive, and independent socio-economic advice. Looking ahead, the Council underscores the importance of strengthened cooperation and heightened professionalism between the Government and the SER, in order to ensure that legislative processes are guided by robust, timely, effective, and well-considered advisory input.

The SER extends its appreciation to the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Mr. R. Brug, for his patience and support throughout the advisory process. Special recognition is also given to the Honorable Minister of Finance, Ms. M. Gumbs, Dr. J. Asin, and Ms. F. Arnell, Head of the Department of Public Health, for their tireless collaboration, as well as to the dedicated staff of the Ministries of Finance and Public Health, Social Development, and Labor. The SER further acknowledges Mr. E. Felisie, CFO of Social and Health Insurances (SZV), for his commitment and valuable contributions.

The SER underscores that country Sint Maarten has the potential to achieve its national objectives, provided that cooperation and shared responsibility remain the guiding principles by the Government and all stakeholders. The submission of this draft legislation marks an important step toward strengthening the country’s social and economic stability. The SER advice is now before the Government for further deliberation.