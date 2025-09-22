September 22, 2025 — UPDATE: On missing person, Jessica Collins

POLICE UPDATE: September 22, 2025

BONAIRE — The search for 47-year-old American tourist Jessica Collins is still ongoing. Her disappearance was reported to the police on the morning of Thursday, September 18th, 2025, by a local contact point for cruise ships.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Ms. Collins disembarked from the cruise ship Carnival Horizon on Bonaire carrying a backpack. Since then, she has not returned, and all direct contact has been lost.

Following the report, the police immediately launched a search operation, as is customary in missing persons cases and in line with standard protocol. Every second counts in such situations, which is why a broad response was initiated. The Basic Police Care unit (BPZ – uniformed police) conducted physical searches at various locations, including tourist accommodations and different neighborhoods. Any new leads that emerged were immediately followed up.

In addition, the detective’s team began interviewing witnesses and reviewing camera footage to establish a clear timeline of Collins’ movements. Her location could be traced up until approximately 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September the 17th, after which all traces ceased.

On Thursday, September the 18th, the police managed to establish contact with a relative of Collins. There have been indications that she may have reached out to family and later possibly also to the cruise ship. However, these contacts were insufficient to confirm that Collins is safe. The search therefore continues unabated.

Call for direct contact

The police make an urgent appeal to Jessica Collins to contact the local authorities directly and confirm that she is safe.

We also ask anyone who has seen Jessica Collins after the afternoon of Wednesday, September 17th, 2025, or who has any information about her whereabouts, to report this immediately.

Please contact the police via 911, +599 715-8000, or the anonymous tip line 9310.