Scooter incident suspect faces possible extended stay  

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The scooter rider who was involved in an accident near Tranquilo Bar on Arch Road around 12:30am Sunday, September 21, 2025, will appear before the instructing judge on Friday, September 26, 2025, to determine whether he will remain in custody.

The man was arrested by the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The Prosecutor’s Office extended his detention in the interest of the ongoing investigation. He is being held on suspicion of attempted manslaughter.

The incident occurred when the victim was crossing the road. Camera footage of the collision was widely shared online. The victim survived.

At the September 26 hearing, the judge will review whether all actions taken in connection with the arrest were lawful and decide if the suspect will remain in pretrial detention.