Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Distributes 100 Maternity Baskets to  Support New Mothers on Both Sides of the Island 

President Alex Pierre and Service Projects Chair Jamila Boirard of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset pose with Nurses of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital and the first expecting mother to receive a basket at the presentation of the 50 Maternity Baskets to the Maternity Ward.

 

Philipsburg, St. Maarten– The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset continued its strong  commitment to maternal and child health by distributing 100 maternity baskets to new and  expecting mothers at the hospitals on both the Dutch and French sides of the island. This  meaningful initiative, carried out during the months of July and August, reflects the Club’s  dedication to supporting vulnerable families and strengthening partnerships with local healthcare  institutions. 

The first distribution took place at the St. Maarten Medical Center (Dutch side), followed by the  second at the Centre Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming (French side), with each hospital  receiving 50 baskets. The baskets, filled with essential items for newborns and mothers, were  donated to assist families in need as they begin their journey into parenthood. 

In addition to the hospital distributions, the Club also had the privilege of personally presenting  baskets to two expectant mothers one on each side of the island, symbolizing the project’s direct  impact on families within the community.

Members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset posed with members of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital~ Maternity Ward at the presentation of the 50 Maternity Baskets to the Maternity Ward.

“Maternal and child health is one of Rotary’s key areas of focus, and as a Club, we remain  committed to making a positive impact in our community,” said Alex PIERRE, President of the  Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset. “By donating these baskets, we hope to ease the transition for  mothers in need and remind them that they are supported by their community.” 

The distribution on the French side further allowed members to connect with nurses, doctors, and  hospital administrators, leading to constructive dialogue about future collaboration. The Club  expressed its enthusiasm about the possibility of working closely with the hospital’s Managing  Director on upcoming health-related initiatives. 

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset also extended heartfelt thanks to its community partners,  particularly Divico, Nagico and St. Maarten Nectar, whose contribution made this year’s  distribution possible.

This initiative exemplifies Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” by ensuring that families  regardless of which side of the island they reside on receive the care, encouragement and support  they deserve at such a critical stage in life. 

About Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset: Chartered in 2018, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset  is one of the newest and fastest-growing Rotary Clubs in District 7020. The Club is dedicated to  serving the community through impactful projects focused on Rotary International’s areas of  focus, including maternal and child health, education, and economic development. 

