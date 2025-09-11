Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Distributes 100 Maternity Baskets to  Support New Mothers on Both Sides of the Island 

Philipsburg, St. Maarten– The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset continued its strong commitment to maternal and child health by distributing 100 maternity baskets to new and expecting mothers at the hospitals on both the Dutch and French sides of the island. This meaningful initiative, carried out during the months of July and August, reflects the Club’s dedication to supporting vulnerable families and strengthening partnerships with local healthcare institutions.

The first distribution took place at the St. Maarten Medical Center (Dutch side), followed by the second at the Centre Hospitalier Louis-Constant Fleming (French side), with each hospital receiving 50 baskets. The baskets, filled with essential items for newborns and mothers, were donated to assist families in need as they begin their journey into parenthood.

In addition to the hospital distributions, the Club also had the privilege of personally presenting baskets to two expectant mothers one on each side of the island, symbolizing the project’s direct impact on families within the community.

“Maternal and child health is one of Rotary’s key areas of focus, and as a Club, we remain committed to making a positive impact in our community,” said Alex PIERRE, President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset. “By donating these baskets, we hope to ease the transition for mothers in need and remind them that they are supported by their community.”

The distribution on the French side further allowed members to connect with nurses, doctors, and hospital administrators, leading to constructive dialogue about future collaboration. The Club expressed its enthusiasm about the possibility of working closely with the hospital’s Managing Director on upcoming health-related initiatives.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset also extended heartfelt thanks to its community partners, particularly Divico, Nagico and St. Maarten Nectar, whose contribution made this year’s distribution possible.

This initiative exemplifies Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self” by ensuring that families regardless of which side of the island they reside on receive the care, encouragement and support they deserve at such a critical stage in life.

About Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset: Chartered in 2018, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset is one of the newest and fastest-growing Rotary Clubs in District 7020. The Club is dedicated to serving the community through impactful projects focused on Rotary International’s areas of focus, including maternal and child health, education, and economic development.