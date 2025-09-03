Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Equips 200 Students for Success with Annual Back-to-School Initiative

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise successfully concluded its annual Back-to-School Program, distributing 200 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to students. This long-standing initiative is designed to ensure that children have the fundamental tools needed to pursue academic achievement.

Led by Rotarian Marcellia Henry, the Club’s Leadership Chair and Facilitator, the project was made possible through a strategic collaboration with the Princess International Group of Companies Sint Maarten and Qredits. Their support was instrumental in the program’s success and far-reaching impact.

Club President Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani emphasized the core mission behind the effort: “Any investment in our youth is one that is well spent in emboldening them towards success. By removing barriers to education, we are not just giving supplies; we are building confidence and motivating our young learners to thrive.”

The distribution event saw active participation from numerous Rotary Club members, who personally delivered the supplies to various local schools, fostering a collaborative and uplifting experience for the students and educators.

The Back-to-School Program is a key part of the Club’s broader commitment to community empowerment through education. Building on this momentum, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise will now launch into its 2025 literacy project, further expanding its educational initiatives.

The Club is eager to broaden its community partnerships and welcomes future cooperation with the local business community to enhance the educational journeys of Sint Maarten’s youth.