Research into ‘life events’ and mental health of young people in the  Caribbean Netherlands 

Mental Health Caribbean (MHC), Amsterdam UMC, and Expertisecentrum Onderwijszorg (EOZ) are jointly launching a large-scale scientific study into trauma experiences and mental health among young people in the Caribbean Netherlands. The study will take place from September 11 to October 19, 2025, in secondary schools and the MBO on Bonaire. The study is called Be You, emphasizing that it focuses on young people themselves: their experiences, feelings, and voice.

Since 2022, MHC has been conducting scientific research into trauma. This research has revealed that there is still insufficient data available in the Caribbean context on the life events young people experience and the resulting mental health issues. Young people on the islands struggle with a variety of mental health issues, but due to a lack of knowledge, appropriate care is often not available. This study aims to change that.



Purpose of the study

A questionnaire will be used to map the life events and mental health issues of young people aged 11 to 18. Simultaneously, the Child and Youth Trauma Screener will be validated in Papiamentu. This will enable faster screening of young people and more effective support within the care chain in the future. All collected data will remain available within the Caribbean islands and will contribute to follow-up research and interventions that are more relevant to the local context.

Support and Collaboration

The research is conducted in close collaboration with the care coordinators of the schools. If young people experience something that triggers emotions while completing the questionnaire, help is offered immediately. Care providers from the Be You project are available to support them. However, previous scientific research shows that young people generally do not experience these types of assessments as burdensome. On the contrary, being able to talk about it breaks a taboo and often makes them feel less alone. They appreciate being able to share their opinions.

Confidentiality and Voluntary Participation

All responses are anonymous, securely stored in a secure environment, and cannot be linked to individual young people. Participation is entirely voluntary. Although participation is not mandatory, the researchers encourage participation, as the results are valuable for supporting future generations.

Expectations

The questionnaires will be administered not only on Bonaire, but also on Saba and St. Eustatius. The Windward Islands will be administered later this year. The results of the study will be shared with the Government of Bonaire, the partners in health care, the schools, as well as with parents and the youngsters themselves in the first part of 2026.