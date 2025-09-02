Public Meeting of Parliament regarding moment of observance in memory of Former Member of Parliament, Mr. R.F. Pantophlet

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on September 3, 2025. The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 13.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Moment of observance in memory of the late former Member of Parliament Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx