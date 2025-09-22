Public meeting of Parliament for a question hour with the Minister of Finance regarding the recent appointment process of the Chairman of the CBCS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on September 22, 2025.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 13.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Question hour: Questions from MP A.M.R. Irion directed to the Minister of Finance regarding the recent appointment process of the Chairman of the CBCS (IS/069/2025-2026 dated September 17, 2025).

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament