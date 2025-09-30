PSA Athletics Association Presents the 2nd Annual U15 Paradise Showdown  

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=316&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F100039530203889%2Fvideos%2F3096384417210551%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="316" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

The Performance Sports Academy (PSA) Athletics Association is excited to announce the return of the U15 Paradise Showdown, taking place October 4th–8th at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium in Sint Maarten. This year’s tournament promises five action-packed days of competition. The first three days will feature four thrilling games each day, followed by two days of intense matchups, crossovers, semi-finals, and the grand finals. Over 90 individuals will be flying in or via ferry will be coming into Sint Maarten starting October 3rd and morning hours of October 4th. These numbers exclude families and other supporters that will be traveling with the groups as well. We are excited for the countries to grace our shores and to also enjoy what Sint Maarten has to oƯer while on the island. Two hotels will will be accommodating these groups of individuals, along with the other accommodations that may have been booked for the families and supporters.

A new highlight for 2025 is the All-Star Game, showcasing 24 of the tournament’s most outstanding players (excluding finalists). This special event will give rising stars more time on the court to display their skills and entertain the crowd. Beyond the competition, Paradise Showdown is designed to develop youth basketball at the grassroots level. Morning training sessions will be led by esteemed coaches from the USA, working hands on with student athletes and their coaches from each participating country. This year also introduces a girls-only training session featuring players from Curaçao, Saba, Saint Martin and Sint Maarten an important step in encouraging young female athletes to develop their talents in a supportive environment.

Additionally, the tournament will focus on the growth of referees, both local and international, ensuring that the oƯiciating standards rise alongside the game itself. PSA in collaboration with NBB (The Netherlands Basketball Bond). “As passionate proponents of youth sports development, we are committed to oƯering young athletes opportunities to excel and compete at the highest level,” said Omar Beauperthuy, founder of PSA.

Participating countries include Sint Maarten, St. Martin, Saba, Curaçao, Aruba, Anguilla, and Grenada. The Sint Maarten team has been preparing for the event and the players are excited to play and show-oƯ their skills. Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, PSA aims to make this year’s tournament even bigger and better. We invite the people of Sint Maarten to come out, support the teams, and extend the island’s famous warmth and hospitality to our visiting athletes and fans. Entry cost is $2.00 for children under 18 and $3.00 for adults. The game schedules are available on our social media:

Instagram: performance_sports_academy_sxm and Facebook: Performance Sports Academy – PSA.

Come out and support, and we hope to see you there.

