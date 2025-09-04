Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Congratulates Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on His Third-Term Election Victory

Philipsburg – The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends heartfelt congratulations to the Most Honorable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, on securing a historic third term in office following Jamaica’s general elections on September 3, 2025.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended the people of Jamaica for their continued trust in Prime Minister Holness’ leadership. “This victory is a clear demonstration of the Jamaican people’s confidence in the progress made under Prime Minister Holness and their belief in his vision to guide the nation forward during a period of significant challenges,” Dr. Mercelina stated.

Jamaica’s elections were held against the backdrop of economic concerns, social inequalities, and a continued commitment to national security. Dr. Mercelina acknowledged Jamaica’s remarkable 43% decline in killings so far this year under Holness’ leadership, describing it as an achievement that has restored hope and stability on the island. “Such strides in combating violence while pursuing economic growth and stability stand as an example to the wider Caribbean of what determination and strong governance can accomplish,” he added.

The Prime Minister also recognized the low voter turnout of 38.8% as a reminder of the importance of strengthening citizen engagement in democracy, particularly across the Caribbean. He praised the peaceful conduct of the elections, noting the role of all contesting political parties, including the opposition leader Mark Golding, who graciously conceded.

Highlighting Sint Maarten’s commitment to regional cooperation, Dr. Mercelina said: “As fellow Caribbean nations, we share common aspirations of sustainable development, greater equity for our people, and resilience in the face of global challenges. Sint Maarten looks forward to deepening collaboration with Jamaica under Prime Minister Holness’ continued leadership, particularly in areas such as security, trade, tourism, and climate resilience.”

Dr. Mercelina also extended warm congratulations to the Jamaican community living on Sint Maarten. “Our Jamaican brothers and sisters have long been an integral part of our society, contributing richly to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of Sint Maarten. As Jamaica celebrates this new chapter of leadership, we also celebrate with our local Jamaican community, whose ties to both their homeland and to Sint Maarten strengthen the bond between our peoples.”

In closing, Prime Minister Mercelina wished Prime Minister Holness continued strength and success as he embarks on this new chapter of leadership. “On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I extend my warmest congratulations and look forward to working together for the prosperity and advancement of the Caribbean region.”