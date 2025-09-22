Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina in Washington to Follow Up on Delays in Trust Fund Projects

Philipsburg — Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, is currently in Washington, D.C. together with the Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs and Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs attending Steering Committee meetings related to the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund. His mission follows a formal letter dated September 4, 2025, addressed to the World Bank, in which he raised urgent concerns regarding prolonged delays in the execution and finalization of critical Trust Fund projects.

In his September 4, 2025 correspondence to Ms. Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, Prime Minister Mercelina expressed “deep concern and dissatisfaction” with the extended timelines and administrative hurdles that have significantly slowed progress for the people of Sint Maarten.

“While we recognize and value the World Bank’s role in managing these essential resources, the extended timelines and continued administrative hurdles have significantly hindered the delivery of much-needed results to our people,” the Prime Minister stated.

His presence in Washington is a direct continuation of this effort, aimed at pressing for urgent solutions and concrete timelines for delivery.

“The letter I sent earlier this month was intended to place our concerns formally on record. My presence here in Washington is to follow up directly, to ensure these matters receive the urgency they deserve,” PM Dr. Mercelina affirmed.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of moving forward with key projects, particularly the long-awaited Emergency Operations Center (EOC), which he described as essential for strengthening disaster preparedness and national resilience. He further emphasized that investments in mental health are equally critical to safeguard the well-being of the population.

“The initiation of the Emergency Operations Center project is a vital step toward safeguarding our country in times of crisis,” the Prime Minister said. “Equally, the mental health project addresses an urgent and growing need to support our people, ensuring access to proper care and resilience against the psychological impacts of disaster and hardship.”

He added that these priorities must be advanced alongside other outstanding initiatives, such as the rehabilitation of educational institutions, school gyms, sporting facilities, and the St. Maarten Library.

“The inability to complete these projects would undermine public confidence in the recovery process and hampers Sint Maarten’s overall progress. Our people have waited patiently for far too long, and the continued postponement of such urgent priorities is no longer acceptable,” the Prime Minister declared.

The Government of Sint Maarten continues to urge the World Bank, in close coordination with the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and other stakeholders, to take swift action.

“The people of Sint Maarten deserve to see timely, meaningful, and tangible results from the Trust Fund,” Prime Minister Mercelina urged.