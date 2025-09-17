Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Strengthens Sint Maarten’s Shareholder Voice

Philipsburg — The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina accompanied by Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson, last week concluded a series of high-level shareholder and bilateral meetings in Curaçao, highlighting his government’s commitment to securing Sint Maarten’s fiscal stability, creating opportunities for its people, and advancing sustainable regional cooperation.

On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Prime Minister Mercelina attended the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Saba Bank Resources N.V. Discussions focused on the company’s financial performance, governance, and long-term strategy. The Prime Minister stressed that ensuring revenue-generating opportunities must be the priority to guarantee the continuity and sustainability of Saba Bank Resources.

“Saba Bank Resources must not only be well-governed but must also remain a strong and sustainable source of revenue,” said Prime Minister Mercelina. “For Sint Maarten, the company’s future lies in developing opportunities that strengthen its continuity and create tangible value for all shareholders.”

The Prime Minister represented Sint Maarten at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Dutch Caribbean Air Navigation Service Provider (DC-ANSP). The agenda included approval of the 2024 Annual Report, discussion of the 2026–2030 Business Plan, and key board reappointments.

During the meeting, PM Dr. Mercelina reaffirmed that dividend payments remain an ultimate goal for Sint Maarten, as they are crucial for national fiscal planning. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of aligning investments in aviation modernization with opportunities for Sint Maarten’s workforce.

“Good stewardship requires balance,” PM Dr. Mercelina stated. “We must invest in modern and resilient air traffic systems, but also deliver fair shareholder returns. At the same time, DC-ANSP must serve as a platform for job creation and training opportunities, ensuring that St. Maarteners are directly included in the industry’s future growth.”

The Prime Minister’s interventions at DC-ANSP highlighted Sint Maarten’s support for a mid-term review mechanism in long-term investment plans, ensuring shareholders can adapt strategies to financial or operational changes.

While in Curaçao, Prime Minister Mercelina also held bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas, focusing on economic resilience, energy transition, and regional security.

“Strong collaboration between our islands is vital,” PM Dr. Mercelina affirmed. “By working closely with Curaçao, we strengthen not only our economies but also the future stability of the entire Dutch Caribbean.”



In addition, Prime Minister Mercelina met with Maria Liberia Peters, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, where they exchanged reflections on the political and economic evolution of the Dutch Caribbean and the importance of leadership continuity.



“It was an honor to meet with Mrs. Liberia Peters, a leader whose vision helped shape our region,” said PM Dr. Mercelina. “Her insights remind us that building our future requires both respect for history and bold steps forward.”