Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Congratulates President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Projected Second Term

Philipsburg — On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina extends heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on his projected re-election to a second term as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended President Ali and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for the confidence placed in them by the electorate, noting that the outcome reflects the strength of Guyana’s democratic traditions.

“The Guyanese people have once again affirmed their trust in President Ali’s vision for national development, prosperity, and unity. We recognize this moment as a new chapter not only for Guyana but for the wider Caribbean family,” the Prime Minister stated.

Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed the deep ties between Sint Maarten and Guyana, emphasizing the many Guyanese who proudly call Sint Maarten home. “The Guyanese community has contributed tremendously to the social fabric, economy, and cultural diversity of Sint Maarten. Today, we share in your pride as your homeland prepares to enter this new phase of leadership,” he said.

The Prime Minister further expressed optimism that under President Ali’s renewed mandate, cooperation within the Caribbean will be strengthened, particularly in areas such as climate resilience, sustainable energy, and economic diversification. “As sister nations within the Caribbean, we know that our strength lies in unity.

Guyana’s progress uplifts the entire region, and Sint Maarten stands ready to deepen our collaboration for the benefit of our peoples,” PM Dr. Mercelina affirmed.

In closing, Prime Minister Mercelina conveyed best wishes to President Ali, his government, and the people of Guyana for continued peace, stability, and prosperity in the years ahead.