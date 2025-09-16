Police UPDATE: Fatal shooting on Saba

ZION’s HILL, SABA — On Friday, the 12th of September, at around 9:00 PM, the central control room received a report of a shooting incident at the Upper Mountain Road in Zion’s Hill on Saba. One person was injured.

Upon arrival, the police found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. Shortly after, police were notified of the death of the 32-year-old man with the initials S.A.M.J., born on September 15, 1992, on Saba.

The investigation into this case started immediately. Later that evening, at around 10:20 PM, two suspects were arrested on the same street, Upper Mountain Road, in connection with the case. They are a 26-year-old man with the initials A.N.W. and a 36-year-old man with the initials R.V.v.H.

Were you in the area?

Did you see or hear anything or do you have any information about this incident?

Don’t hesitate to contact us.

All tips are valuable and can be crucial to the investigation.

Even a small detail can lead to a breakthrough.

Call 9310 to provide your tip. You will remain anonymous.