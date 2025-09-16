Police UPDATE: Fatal shooting on Saba

ZION’s HILL, SABA — On Friday, the 12th of September, at around 9:00 PM, the central control room received a report of a shooting incident at the Upper Mountain Road in Zion’s Hill on Saba. One person was injured.
Upon arrival, the police found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment. Shortly after, police were notified of the death of the 32-year-old man with the initials S.A.M.J., born on September 15, 1992, on Saba.
The investigation into this case started immediately. Later that evening, at around 10:20 PM, two suspects were arrested on the same street, Upper Mountain Road, in connection with the case. They are a 26-year-old man with the initials A.N.W. and a 36-year-old man with the initials R.V.v.H.
- Were you in the area?
- Did you see or hear anything or do you have any information about this incident?
- Don’t hesitate to contact us.
All tips are valuable and can be crucial to the investigation.
Even a small detail can lead to a breakthrough.
Call 9310 to provide your tip. You will remain anonymous.