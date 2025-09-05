Parliament Public Meeting no. 22 to honor the memory of the late Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, Members of Parliament met in Public Meeting no. 22 to honor the memory of the late Mr. Romeo F. Pantophlet, former Member of Parliament.

Family members and close friends of the late Mr. Pantophlet were present, as observers in the public tribune as Parliament paused for a moment of observance in his honor. The President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, delivered brief remarks reflecting on his life, contributions, and service during his time as a Member of Parliament.

The meeting was briefly adjourned to ceremoniously unveil the updated name plaque of the late former Member of Parliament. A token of appreciation was also presented to the family as a gesture of Parliament’s gratitude and remembrance of his service to the Parliament of Sint Maarten and to Country Sint Maarten.