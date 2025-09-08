Parliament of Sint Maarten attended Bonaire Day celebration

On Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6, 2025, a delegation of the Parliament of Sint Maarten consisting of the President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wesvot-Williams, and Members of Parliament, Mr. Dimar C. Labega, Mr. Franklin A. Meyers, Mr. Christopher L. Wever, and Mr. Francisco A. Lacroes represented the Parliament of Sint Maarten at events surrounding Bonaire Day in Kralendijk, Bonaire.

On September 5, 2025, the delegation, alongside delegations of the Parliament of Curacao and the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius, attended a Solemn meeting of the Island Council of Bonaire to officially open the Island Council Year 2025-2026. This was the first time such a meeting was held, and it was based on a motion passed by the Island Council. The meeting was followed by an event titled “Ban Topa,” which included several (cultural) performances on the eve of Bonaire Day.

On September 6, 2025, the delegation of Parliament attended a Solemn meeting of the Island Council of Bonaire in observance of Bonaire Day. This meeting was followed by the official Bonaire Day ceremony, which included the uniform parade, the hoisting of the flag, and several speeches along with cultural performances.