One armed robbery suspect arrested, public assistance sought to identify others

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) together withthe Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten (OM SXM) and the) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects linked to two violent armed robberies on Friday, August 22, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m. The incidents occurred at Divico on A. Th. Illidge Road and Wingli Supermarket in Middle Region.

Due to the severity of the crimes, law enforcement has released screenshots from surveillance video to aid in identifying the suspects. Anyone who may have witnessed these robberies, saw the stolen vehicle, or has any information—no matter how minor—is urged to contact police immediately.

As of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, one suspect in this ongoing investigation has been taken into police custody. The search continues for other individuals involved.

During the first incident, two masked individuals appeared to have been driven to the premises. They entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a stolen black Nissan Kicks. Shortly afterward, they carried out the second armed robbery in Middle Region.

Information can be shared via the police anonymous tip line at 9300 or by visiting the police station.

Armed robberies affect lives, erode public safety, and undermine the country’s economic well-being. Public assistance is vital to help investigators bring those responsible to justice.

The public is reminded that “IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING”, contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721 542 2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300