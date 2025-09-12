New Parliamentary Year commences with speech by His Excellency and a parliamentary focus on Digitalization, AI, and Technology

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – As per the Constitution of Sint Maarten, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, marked the beginning of a New Parliamentary Year 2025-2026 for the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

On this occasion, a Solemn Plenary Session was convened at 10.00 hrs. with a speech by His Excellency the Governor, Ajamu Baly, LL.M, on behalf of the Government.

Each year, Parliament focuses on a theme that plays a pivotal role throughout the ceremony and reception of the day. This year was no exception, as the theme established is “Building digital trust: exploring a national AI strategy and further development of an Open Parliament”.

As customary, the solemn meeting was followed by a military parade through the streets of Philipsburg, which featured the Marine Detachment on Sint Maarten, the Sint Maarten Police Force, the Royal Marechaussee, the Customs Force, the Coast Guard, the Voluntary Corps Sint Maarten, and the Sint Maarten Youth Brigade, all parading through the streets of Philipsburg.

The students of Group 7 from the Marie Genevieve Primary School, as well as those from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School, were invited this year to view the parade at Cyrus Wathey Square and interact with the dignitaries present.

This year, the reception following the ceremonial meeting was hosted by the Hon. President of Parliament, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, at the Monumental Louisan Augusta Illidge Hall – Brick Building in the Methodist Church Complex on Back Street. During the reception, Mr. Jean-Marc Augusty was announced as the recipient of the President of Parliament Award 2025.

Each year, during the reception on the occasion of the Opening of the new Parliamentary year, the Parliament of Sint Maarten recognizes individuals or organizations that contribute significantly to the community at large, based on the chosen theme. Ms. Ife Badejo, Mr. Ricky Sydney, Mr. Gregory Richardson, the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, the FAVE School Board, as well as the Social Health Insurance (SZV) were recognized for their vision, commitment and accomplishments in advancing Artificial Intelligence and Technologies.

These individuals and institutions, through usage and application have established themselves as Sint Maarten’s AI Ambassadors, having an impact across local, regional and global platforms. In recognizing these AI and Technology Ambassadors, the Parliament of Sint Maarten wishes to encourage the community to embrace AI tools, digitalization and technology in a responsible manner.

The Parliament of Sint Maarten takes this opportunity to thank all stakeholders and invited guests for their participation and for making the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year 2025-2026 a success.