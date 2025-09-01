NAGICO Insurances Empowers Youth Through Summer Employment and Internship Opportunities

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — This summer, NAGICO Insurances recently welcomed a group of five enthusiastic students, offering them valuable summer employment and internship opportunities designed to foster professional growth and career readiness.

This is an annual initiative, which echoes NAGICO’s ongoing commitment to youth development and community engagement. During their tenure, the students from Secondary and Tertiary levels were placed in various departments across the organization, gaining hands-on experience in areas such as Medical, Claims, Finance, Agency and IT. The program was geared at providing the students with a deeper understanding of the insurance industry while helping them develop essential workplace skills.

In an invited comment, NAGICO stated, “We believe in investing in the future of the youth on our island and by offering these opportunities, we’re not only helping students build confidence and competence, but also inspiring them to explore careers in the financial services sector here in our country.”

The students expressed appreciation for the chance to work in a professional setting, remarking that the experience helped them clarify their career interests, unlocked hidden skills and build meaningful connections. They also praised the mentorship and support they received from NAGICO staff throughout the program.

“As the summer comes to a close, NAGICO remains committed to nurturing young talent and looks forward to expanding its youth engagement initiatives in the future,” the company stated.