MOU to strengthen central banking cooperation between Sint Maarten and Saint Martin

CBCS formalizes collaboration with IEDOM

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG –

The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) and its Saint Martin counterpart, the Banque de France’s Institut d’Émission des Départements d’Outre-Mer (IEDOM), recently formalized their cooperation through an historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement shows the commitment of both institutions to better understand how the unique open border shapes the intertwined economies of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin.

The collaboration will ensure more accurate and timely data collection and enhance the CBCS’ understanding of the complex interplay between the two sides of the island, such as tourism arrivals and room inventory, thereby improving the quality of its economic analyses and forecasts.

This in turn supports better-informed economic projections and effective monetary policy decisions. Looking ahead, this partnership establishes a solid foundation for future economic research on topics of mutual relevance, particularly to both sides of the tourism-intensive island as well as for other areas of central banking.

CBCS President Richard Doornbosch signed the agreement, along with the president of IEDOM, Ivan Odannat at the CBCS Sint Maarten Office. Staff from both institutions were also present for the signing ceremony.