Motorworld Launches GAC in Saint Lucia, distributed by Peter & Company Auto

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — Motorworld Group is proud to announce that Peter & Company Auto, a division of GEL Auto, has been named the exclusive authorized dealer for GAC in Saint Lucia. The brand launch event was held at the company’s showroom on August 28, where they revealed their key models from the GAC lineup, including the GS3 Emzoom, Emkoo & AION V.

The Amjad family, along with team members from Motorworld, attended the launch to show their support and extend congratulations to Peter & Company Auto on the successful event and the enthusiasm of their staff.

Tariq Amjad, Managing Director of Motorworld, stated:

“We are united by a commitment to innovation, excellence, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. As one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers, GAC has earned global recognition for its award-winning vehicles. We’re proud to introduce this premium brand to Saint Lucia.”

Launch attendees were left with a positive impression of the brand’s production and global network. With a GAC parts distribution center located in Panama, customers can rest assured that they have easy access to genuine parts and maintenance support.

“GEL Auto is part of a regional group with deep roots in Caribbean markets.” said Alan Bayne, Chief Executive Officer of GEL Auto. “Our culture has always been about innovation and delivering mobility solutions. With GAC, we bring to Saint Lucia vehicles recognized globally for design, durability, and technology, supported by the service customers expect from GEL and Peter & Company Auto.”

The launch of GAC in Saint Lucia marks another significant milestone for Motorworld, strengthening its position as the official regional distributor of GAC across the Caribbean and expanding its robust automotive network headquartered in St. Maarten.